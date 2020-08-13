Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $395.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,617,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

