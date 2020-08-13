GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) were down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.96, approximately 1,685,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 484,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTT shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

The firm has a market cap of $290.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in GTT Communications by 21.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GTT Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GTT Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

