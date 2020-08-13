Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.69

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 61388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 1,226,356 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,849,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,538,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after buying an additional 660,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 581,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

