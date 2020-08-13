Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HAFC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $323.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.27. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,799,000 after buying an additional 155,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.