HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HONE. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.88.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

