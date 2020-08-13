Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 4,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. On average, analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 249,900 shares of company stock worth $1,335,212. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

