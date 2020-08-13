Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Down 16.8%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares fell 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.91, 2,868,388 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 256% from the average session volume of 804,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 100,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

