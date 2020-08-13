Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.