Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) dropped 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 21,595,873 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 18,802,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTBX. Maxim Group began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 633.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 807,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

