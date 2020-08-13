Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ HMTV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $49,597.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at $95,700.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,187 shares of company stock valued at $307,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.