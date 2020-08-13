Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. 10,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,688. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 72.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

