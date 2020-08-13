Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $375.58 million, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

