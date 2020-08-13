Heritage Financial (HFWA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2020 – Heritage Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

8/5/2020 – Heritage Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/5/2020 – Heritage Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

7/24/2020 – Heritage Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

HFWA traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,164. Heritage Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 43.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

