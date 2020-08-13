Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.67. 241,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.39 and its 200-day moving average is $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $279.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.87.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.