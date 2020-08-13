Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.8% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 104,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1,799.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.87.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.61. The company had a trading volume of 144,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.91 and its 200 day moving average is $231.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

