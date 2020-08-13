Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.97. 162,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.91 and its 200-day moving average is $231.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

