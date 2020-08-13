Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.28. 260,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $279.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.87.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.