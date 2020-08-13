HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

HMST traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 2,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $676.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $61,877.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 79,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

