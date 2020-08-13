HOMIHELP Price Tops $9.18 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $363,528.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $9.18 or 0.00079571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.01788126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00187392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00126729 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

