Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.62

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 82521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

HNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Newmark purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$28,534.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 897,353 shares in the company, valued at C$609,661.63. Also, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,400. In the last three months, insiders acquired 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,935.

About Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

