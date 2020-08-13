HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.54. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 18,138 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.73.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%. Equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,455,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

