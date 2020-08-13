Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 91,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,784,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $18,405,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $17,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

