Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HURN. Benchmark cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. AJO LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

