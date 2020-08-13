Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 14,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 74,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

