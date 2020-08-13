Hydro Protocol Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 70.5% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, OKEx, DDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $784.64 or 0.06800162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

