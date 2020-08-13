I-Mab’s (BDTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BDTX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get I-Mab alerts:

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $205,409.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.