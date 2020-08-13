i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IIIV. Cowen boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

IIIV traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,280. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a P/E ratio of -192.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

