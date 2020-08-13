IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Releases Earnings Results

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,759. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

