IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after purchasing an additional 459,438 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.38.

Shares of MA traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.00. 157,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,328. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.78. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

