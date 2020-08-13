IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,924 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,950,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $104,943,000 after buying an additional 651,698 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 54.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 467,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 165,243 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $471,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 63,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,895,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 651,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,966,395. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.