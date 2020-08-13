IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 42.9% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $26.71 on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.25. 61,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,487.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,377.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

