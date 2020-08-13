Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Trimmed by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 253.5% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 60.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,879. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.