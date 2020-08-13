Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $320,139,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Illumina by 5,762.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 515,437 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,035,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Illumina by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $838,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $461,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $11,426,822 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.29.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.47. 53,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

