Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. 5,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.48. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman bought 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,805.00. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,898 shares of company stock worth $2,924,062 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,420,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.