Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.15

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 139500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

About Independence Gold (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

