Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Down 8.9%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.59, approximately 890,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,006,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFRX shares. Ci Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inflarx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Inflarx NV will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inflarx by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inflarx by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

