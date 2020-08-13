Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King decreased their price target on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

IOSP traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,967. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $244.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.65 million. Innospec had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Innospec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Innospec by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

