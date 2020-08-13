Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Inomin Mines Inc (CVE:MINE)’s stock price dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 171,577 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 120,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $498,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50.

About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

