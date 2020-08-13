Insider Buying: Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Nathan McMahon bought 500,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

Nathan McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Nathan McMahon acquired 650,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,150.00 ($14,392.86).

Cazaly Resources Limited has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.05 ($0.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 34.95 and a current ratio of 34.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75.

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for iron ore, gold, nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Parker Range Iron ore, Mount Venn, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Cobalt, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

