Insider Buying: Panterra Gold Ltd (ASX:PGI) Insider Buys 800,000 Shares of Stock

Panterra Gold Ltd (ASX:PGI) insider Brian Johnson acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).

Panterra Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.08 ($0.05). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Panterra Gold

PanTerra Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties in the Dominican Republic and Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Las Lagunas project that reprocesses gold/silver refractory tailings from the Pueblo Viejo mine located to the north of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.

