Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 289,971 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,351,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 456,255 shares during the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

