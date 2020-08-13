Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 235,601 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $265,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 1,636,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,651,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

