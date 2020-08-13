Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

