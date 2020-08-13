Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.08.
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 30,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $125.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
