Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 82.8% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ BSMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.