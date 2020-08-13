Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 523.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,925.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,317. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

