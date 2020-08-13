Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,241 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $735,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.18. 140,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.97, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.