Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Iradimed from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Iradimed alerts:

NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,818. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of $266.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 277,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146,816 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 94,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.