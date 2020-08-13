iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Down 11.5% on Disappointing Earnings

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT)’s stock price traded down 11.5% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $23.10, 2,353,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,949,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.
The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54).
ALT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.
iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ALT)
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.
Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.