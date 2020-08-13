iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 666,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 627,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,893,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.