iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 50.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,842. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

